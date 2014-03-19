TermanologyBorn 8 October 1982
Termanology
1982-10-08
Termanology Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Carrillo (born October 8, 1982), better known by his stage name Termanology, is an American rapper and record producer. He first gained major attention with the 2006 single "Watch How It Go Down". A solo album, Politics as Usual, was released in 2008. He has made a number of collaborative albums, such as 1982 (released in 2010) and is known also for his prolific mixtape output. He is of Puerto Rican and French descent.
Termanology Tracks
Watch How It Go Down
Nothing Iz Real
