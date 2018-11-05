Thomas CanningBorn 12 December 1911. Died 4 October 1989
Thomas Canning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1911-12-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/676c3aba-6ea7-44a2-9909-ca83deed8d42
Thomas Canning Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Canning (December 12, 1911 – October 4, 1989) was a composer and music educator, serving as a professor of composition and music theory at the Eastman school and as composer-in-residence at West Virginia University. He also held appointments at Morningside College, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and the Royal Conservatory of Music. In his composition work, he created music for specific occasions or ceremonies, focusing on hymns and choral works, and collaborated with poets Robert Frost and William Carlos Williams to create music in conjunction with their works. His best-known orchestral work, Fantasy on a Hymn by Justin Morgan (1944), was recorded by Leopold Stokowski and Howard Hanson.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Thomas Canning Tracks
Sort by
Fantasy on a Hymn Tune
Thomas Canning
Fantasy on a Hymn Tune
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fantasy on a Hymn Tune
Last played on
Fantasia on a Hymn by Justin Morgan
Thomas Canning
Fantasia on a Hymn by Justin Morgan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fantasia on a Hymn by Justin Morgan
Last played on
Thomas Canning Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist