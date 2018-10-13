Imant RaminshBorn 18 September 1943
Imant Raminsh
Imant Raminsh Biography (Wikipedia)
Imant Karlis Raminsh CM (Latvian: Imants Kārlis Ramiņš, born 18 September 1943) is a Canadian composer of Latvian descent, best known for his choral compositions.
Ave Verum Corpus
Ave Verum Corpus
Put vejini [Blow Ye Wind!] for mixed chorus
Put vejini [Blow Ye Wind!] for mixed chorus
Song of the Stars (Songs of the Lights No.1)
Song of the Stars (Songs of the Lights No.1)
