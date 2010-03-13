Berlin Contemporary Jazz OrchestraFormed 1988
Berlin Contemporary Jazz Orchestra
1988
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Berlin Contemporary Jazz Orchestra is a large German jazz ensemble led by Alexander von Schlippenbach. The orchestra performs orchestral jazz and experimental big band music and has included in its ranks such leading musicians as Misha Mengelberg and Kenny Wheeler. The orchestra, which performs rather infrequently, was founded in 1988 by Schlippenbach and has commissioned works by Carla Bley, Manfred Schoof, and Willem Breuker, among others.
Salz
Berlin Contemporary Jazz Orchestra
Salz
Salz
