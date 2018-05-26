Mt. Desolation
Mt. Desolation
Mt. Desolation Biography (Wikipedia)
Mt. Desolation is an English band formed by Tim Rice-Oxley and Jesse Quin, members of the rock band Keane, as a side-project. Their self-titled debut album was released on October 18, 2010.
The live band consists primarily of Tim Rice-Oxley, Jesse Quin, Jessica Staveley-Taylor, Fimbo, John-William Scott and Phil Renna.
Mt. Desolation Tracks
On Your Way
Departure
The Departure
Don't Think Twice
State Of Our Affairs
