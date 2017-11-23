The Howl & The Hum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05rqkzx.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/67641bdf-e8aa-4da9-b742-c9e056d180ce
The Howl & The Hum Performances & Interviews
The Howl & The Hum Tracks
Sort by
Don't Shoot The Storm
The Howl & The Hum
Don't Shoot The Storm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05rql5k.jpglink
Don't Shoot The Storm
Last played on
Portrait 1
The Howl & The Hum
Portrait 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05rql5k.jpglink
Portrait I
The Howl & The Hum
Portrait I
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05rql5k.jpglink
Portrait I
Last played on
Portrait I (6 Music Session, 09 Dec 2017)
The Howl & The Hum
Portrait I (6 Music Session, 09 Dec 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05rql5k.jpglink
I Wish I Was A Shark (6 Music Session, 09 Dec 2017)
The Howl & The Hum
I Wish I Was A Shark (6 Music Session, 09 Dec 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05rql5k.jpglink
Godmanchester Chinese Bridge
The Howl & The Hum
Godmanchester Chinese Bridge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05rql5k.jpglink
Terror-forming
The Howl & The Hum
Terror-forming
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05rql5k.jpglink
Manea
The Howl & The Hum
Manea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qzxqf.jpglink
Sweet Fading Silver (LIVE)
The Howl & The Hum
Sweet Fading Silver (LIVE)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05rql5k.jpglink
Murder (LIVE)
The Howl & The Hum
Murder (LIVE)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05rql5k.jpglink
I Wish I Was A Shark (LIVE)
The Howl & The Hum
I Wish I Was A Shark (LIVE)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05rql5k.jpglink
Portrait I (LIVE)
The Howl & The Hum
Portrait I (LIVE)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05rql5k.jpglink
Unknown (LIVE)
The Howl & The Hum
Unknown (LIVE)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05rql5k.jpglink
Godmanchester Chinese Bridge (6 Music Session, 09 Dec 2017)
The Howl & The Hum
Godmanchester Chinese Bridge (6 Music Session, 09 Dec 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05rql5k.jpglink
Sweet Fading Silver (6 Music Session, 09 Dec 2017)
The Howl & The Hum
Sweet Fading Silver (6 Music Session, 09 Dec 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05rql5k.jpglink
Murder
The Howl & The Hum
Murder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05rql5k.jpglink
Manea (LIVE at Radio 1's Biggest Weekend in Swansea)
The Howl & The Hum
Manea (LIVE at Radio 1's Biggest Weekend in Swansea)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05rql5k.jpglink
Don't Shoot The Storm (LIVE at Radio 1's Biggest Weekend in Swansea)
The Howl & The Hum
Don't Shoot The Storm (LIVE at Radio 1's Biggest Weekend in Swansea)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05rql5k.jpglink
Don't Shoot The Storm - The Biggest Weekend
The Howl & The Hum
Don't Shoot The Storm - The Biggest Weekend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05rql5k.jpglink
I Wish I Was a Shark - The Biggest Weekend
The Howl & The Hum
I Wish I Was a Shark - The Biggest Weekend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05rql5k.jpglink
I Wish I Was A Shark
The Howl & The Hum
I Wish I Was A Shark
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hnt4f.jpglink
I Wish I Was A Shark
Last played on
Godmanchester Chinese Bridge (Live BBC 6 Music session)
The Howl & The Hum
Godmanchester Chinese Bridge (Live BBC 6 Music session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05rql5k.jpglink
Portrait 1 (Live BBC 6 Music session)
The Howl & The Hum
Portrait 1 (Live BBC 6 Music session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05rql5k.jpglink
I Wish I Was A Shark (Live BBC 6 Music session)
The Howl & The Hum
I Wish I Was A Shark (Live BBC 6 Music session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05rql5k.jpglink
Upcoming Events
12
Jan
2019
The Howl & The Hum, Fawn, Amy May Ellis, Honey Smugglers, Nathan Luke, We Are Hannah, Sisters and Brothers and Pavilion
Fulford Arms, York, UK
17
Jan
2019
The Howl & The Hum
Clarks on Lindsay Street, Dundee, UK
18
Jan
2019
The Howl & The Hum
The Tunnels, Aberdeen, UK
19
Jan
2019
The Howl & The Hum
the tooth and claw, Inverness, UK
20
Jan
2019
The Howl & The Hum
The Sound Archive, Inverness, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efj3v2/acts/a64mn3
Swansea, Singleton Park
2018-05-27T09:20:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p068dh7q.jpg
27
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Swansea, Singleton Park
Latest The Howl & The Hum News
The Howl & The Hum Links
Back to artist