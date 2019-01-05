Mark HallCCM artist and pastor. Born 14 September 1969
Mark Hall
1969-09-14
Mark Hall Biography (Wikipedia)
John Mark Hall (born September 14, 1969) is the lead vocalist for the Georgia-based contemporary Christian music group Casting Crowns, a seven-member group composed of worship leaders. Hall himself is also youth pastor at Eagle's Landing First Baptist Church in McDonough.
