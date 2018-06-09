Jerry HarrisonBorn 21 February 1949
Jerry Harrison
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1949-02-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/675f9fe6-7e2c-4ce7-b3dc-147169c64d31
Jerry Harrison Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeremiah Griffin Harrison (born February 21, 1949) is an American songwriter, musician, producer, and entrepreneur. He achieved fame as the keyboardist and guitarist for the New Wave band Talking Heads and as an original member of The Modern Lovers. In 2002, Harrison was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Talking Heads.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jerry Harrison Tracks
Sort by
Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On)
Adrian Belew
Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh81.jpglink
Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On)
Last played on
Radio Head
David Byrne
Radio Head
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmzr.jpglink
Radio Head
Last played on
Jerry Harrison Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
The team designing football crests for bands
-
David Byrne: How art school led me to New York
-
6 Questions for... David Byrne
-
David Byrne talks to Elizabeth Alker about American Utopia
-
How varied are your musical tastes?
-
What music are you a fan of?
-
David Byrne: "All the musicians will be mobile - we've never tried that before!"
-
Reasons To Be Cheerful With David Byrne
-
Is David Byrne the greatest man in rock?
-
David Byrne on the power of Tropicalia
Back to artist