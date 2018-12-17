Francesco d'Avalos (11 April 1930 in Naples – 26 May 2014 in Naples) was an Italian conductor and composer. Holder of the aristocratic titles of Prince d'Avalos and Marquis of Vasto and Pescara, d'Avalos was also a descendant of the uncle of Maria d'Avalos, the murdered first wife of Carlo Gesualdo.

d'Avalos acknowledged that the Italian composer Antonio Favasta convinced his parents to allow him to study music. He began music studies at age 12, including piano studies with Marta De Conciliis, and later with Vincenzo Vitale. He subsequently studied composition with Renato Parodi. He considered Psiche, written at seventeen, as his first composition. He graduated with honours from the Conservatory of San Pietro a Majella in Naples, with a degree in composition. He also studied philosophy at the University of Naples. He studied conducting at the Accademia Chigiana in Siena, and his conducting mentors included Paul van Kempen, Franco Ferrara and Sergiu Celibidache. From 1951 to 1954, he was a music critic for Il Quotidiano.