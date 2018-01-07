Faris BadwanBorn 21 September 1986
Faris Badwan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986-09-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/675f711a-6e12-499b-98c6-fd0557d69e2f
Faris Badwan Biography (Wikipedia)
Faris Adam Derar Badwan (born 21 September 1986) is an English musician, best known as the lead vocalist of the Horrors, and more recently as half of Cat's Eyes.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Faris Badwan Tracks
Sort by
Controller (feat. Faris Badwan)
Hercules & Love Affair
Controller (feat. Faris Badwan)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xl13l.jpglink
Controller (feat. Faris Badwan)
Last played on
Through Your Atmosphere (feat. Faris Badwan)
Hercules & Love Affair
Through Your Atmosphere (feat. Faris Badwan)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02dn711.jpglink
Through Your Atmosphere (feat. Faris Badwan)
Last played on
Controller (Mike Simonetti Remix) (feat. Faris Badwan)
Hercules & Love Affair
Controller (Mike Simonetti Remix) (feat. Faris Badwan)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02dn711.jpglink
Controller (Mike Simonetti Remix) (feat. Faris Badwan)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Faris Badwan
Back to artist