DJ SS (born Leroy Small; 27 August 1970 in Leicester, England) is an English drum and bass DJ and record producer.

DJ SS a.k.a. DJ Scratchen Stein was born and bred in Leicester and found fame as a self-taught scratch DJ as a teenager in the early 1980s. He also breakdanced his way on the streets of his home city.

When the hardcore scene exploded in the UK in the early 1990s, SS was there. He and his partner Eidris started promoting their own parties called Total Kaos every Friday in their home city of Leicester. They also put on one of the first large indoor parties at Donington Park in the summer of 1991. It was an amazing success and 6,000 people danced till dawn. Since then he has gone on to DJ worldwide.