Gene AutryBorn 29 September 1907. Died 2 October 1998
Gene Autry Biography (Wikipedia)
Orvon Grover "Gene" Autry (September 29, 1907 – October 2, 1998) was an American singer, songwriter, actor, musician and rodeo performer who gained fame as a singing cowboy in a crooning style on radio, in films, and on television for more than three decades beginning in the early 1930s. Autry was the owner of a television station, several radio stations in Southern California, and the Los Angeles/California/Anaheim Angels Major League Baseball team from 1961 to 1997.
From 1934 to 1953, Autry appeared in 93 films, and between 1950 and 1956 hosted The Gene Autry Show television series. During the 1930s and 1940s, he personified the straight-shooting hero—honest, brave, and true—and profoundly touched the lives of millions of Americans. Autry was also one of the most important pioneering figures in the history of country music, considered the second major influential artist of the genre's development after Jimmie Rodgers. His singing cowboy films were the first vehicle to carry country music to a national audience. In addition to his signature song, "Back in the Saddle Again", and his hit "At Mail Call Today", Autry is still remembered for his Christmas holiday songs, most especially his biggest hit "Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer" as well as "Frosty the Snowman", "Here Comes Santa Claus", and "Up on the House Top".
Gene Autry Tracks
Sort by
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
Home On The Range
Back In The Saddle Again
You Are My Sunshine
Red River Valley
I'm Atlanta Bound
South of the Border
Back In The Saddle
Easter Mornin'
Peter Cottontail
Deep In The Heart Of Texas
(I've Got Spurs That) Jingle Jangle Jingle
Marie Elena
Here Comes Santa Claus
Nine Little Reindeer
Yellow Rose Of Texas
Don't Fence Me In
Mexicali Rose
Up On The House Top
I wish all my children were babies again
One Hundred And Sixty Acres
Gene Autry Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
'There was always music in the house' Simon Cowell's compares his family homes
-
Bing Crosby is inducted into Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
-
Johnny Mathis - Tracks of My Years
-
Perry Como is inducted into Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
-
Johnny Mathis is inducted into Michael Ball's Singers Hall Of Fame