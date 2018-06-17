Buddy MorrowBorn 8 February 1919. Died 27 September 2010
Buddy Morrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1919-02-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/675b3d52-2b13-4e1b-a516-947bea46b1fe
Buddy Morrow Biography (Wikipedia)
Buddy Morrow (born Muni Zudekoff, aka Moe Zudekoff; February 8, 1919, New Haven, Connecticut – September 27, 2010) was an American trombonist and bandleader. He is known for his mastery of the upper range which is evident on records such as "The Golden Trombone," as well as his ballad playing.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Buddy Morrow Tracks
Sort by
Night Train
Buddy Morrow
Night Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Night Train
Last played on
Gimme A Little Sign
Buddy Morrow
Gimme A Little Sign
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gimme A Little Sign
Last played on
Mr Sandman
Buddy Morrow
Mr Sandman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr Sandman
Last played on
Hong Kong Blues
Buddy Morrow
Hong Kong Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hong Kong Blues
Last played on
Ulalume
Buddy Morrow
Ulalume
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ulalume
Last played on
Tequila
Buddy Morrow
Tequila
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tequila
Last played on
Fine and Mellow
Buddy Morrow
Fine and Mellow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fine and Mellow
Last played on
Camp Meetin'
Buddy Morrow
Camp Meetin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Camp Meetin'
Last played on
Buddy Morrow Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist