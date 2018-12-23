The Polyphonic SpreeFormed 2000
The Polyphonic Spree
2000
The Polyphonic Spree Biography (Wikipedia)
The Polyphonic Spree is an American choral rock band from Dallas, Texas that was formed in 2000 by Tim DeLaughter. The band's sound relies on a variety of vocal and instrumental color by featuring a choir, flute, trumpet, french horn, trombone, violin, viola, cello, percussion, piano, guitars, bass, drums, electronic keyboards and EWI.
The Polyphonic Spree Tracks
Soldier Girl
Light And Day
Lithium
Light & Day/Reach For The Sun
Hanging Around
Section 9 (Light And Day / Reach For The Sun)
Hold Me Now
Running_away
Five Years (BBC Session)
Reach For The Sun
Two Thousand Places
It's Christmas
Section 16 (One Man Show)
