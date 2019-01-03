Nafees
Nafees Biography (BBC)
Music has always been a passion for Nafees but he never really took it seriously.He was just sing his favourite songs all the time while he was around friends.
Bukhaar
Nafees
Bukhaar
Bukhaar
Fashion Teri (feat. Mavi Singh)
Nafees
Fashion Teri (feat. Mavi Singh)
Fashion Teri (feat. Mavi Singh)
Teri Yaadon Mein
Nafees
Teri Yaadon Mein
Teri Yaadon Mein
Nur El Ain
Nafees
Nur El Ain
Nur El Ain
Sazaa (feat. Mumzy Stranger)
Nafees
Sazaa (feat. Mumzy Stranger)
Sazaa (feat. Mumzy Stranger)
Pyar Kardi
Nafees
Pyar Kardi
Pyar Kardi
Dil Jaaniye
Nafees
Dil Jaaniye
Dil Jaaniye
