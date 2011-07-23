Robert WalterJazz keyboardist. Born 1969
Robert Walter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/67548277-2b4a-4b41-a3e3-a6ad9db30bc1
Robert Walter Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Walter (born May 3, 1970) is a keyboard player specializing in instrumental soul jazz on the Hammond B3 organ. He is best known as a founding (and current) member of The Greyboy Allstars, Creedle, (an American post-hardcore and alternative rock band from San Diego), and his own band, Robert Walter's 20th Congress.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Robert Walter Tracks
Sort by
Little Miss Lover
Robert Walter
Little Miss Lover
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Miss Lover
Last played on
Robert Walter Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist