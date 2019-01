George Wassouf (Arabic: جورج وسوف‎; born December 23, 1961) is a Syrian singer. In a career spanning almost four decades, he has released more than 30 albums. With a significantly large audience of fans in Lebanon, Syria, throughout the Arab world and abroad, he is one of the most important Arab singers selling over 60 million records worldwide.

