Nora Jane Struthers (born November 11, 1983) is an American singer-songwriter based in Nashville, Tennessee who is notable for her critically acclaimed Americana (music) and roots rock. Rolling Stone Country debuted a video for "Let Go" from Struthers' album Wake with an article in which Stephen L. Betts wrote that "the ever-widening scope of Nora Jane Struthers' musicality means that placing a neat, easy label on the genre she best represents is virtually impossible." In a post for Amy Poehler's blog Smart Girls, Alexa Peters wrote that "Nora Jane is entirely and unequivocally herself, and wants to encourage you to do the same." National Public Radio (United States) described Struthers as "quietly brilliant" in article headlined "Country Music's Year of the Woman." Struthers' 2013 album Carnival, recorded with her touring band The Party Line, spent more than three months in the Top 20 of Americana Radio charts and peaked at No. 7. Carnival ranked 24th on the 2013 Americana Airplay Top 100 list. In a review of Carnival, the Tampa Bay Times wrote that Struthers' unique brand of "rich storytelling, repeat-worth melodies and a modern mashup of traditional, bluegrass folk, country and rock influences" sets her apart from many roots-inspired contemporaries.