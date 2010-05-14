Lapiro De MbangaBorn 1957. Died 16 March 2014
1957
Lapiro De Mbanga Biography (Wikipedia)
Lambo Sandjo Pierre Roger (7 April 1957 – 16 March 2014), better known as Lapiro de Mbanga, was a Cameroonian singer who is noted for his 1985 recording of "Pas argent no love" and for being imprisoned in 2008 after criticising Cameroon president Paul Biya in the song "Constitution constipée" ("Constipated Constitution").
