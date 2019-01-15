GöläBorn 7 June 1968
Gölä
1968-06-07
Gölä Biography (Wikipedia)
Marco Pfeuti (born 1968 in Oppligen near Thun), better known by his stage name of Gölä, is a popular Swiss rock musician performing mainly in Bernese German.
Gölä Tracks
The Line
Last played on
Gölä Links
Similar Artists
