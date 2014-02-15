Project 46Formed 2011
Project 46
2011
Project 46 Biography (Wikipedia)
Project 46 is a Canadian DJ/producer duo made up of Thomas Shaw and Ryan Henderson. They are best known for their tracks “Last Chance” with Kaskade, “Collide” with Laidback Luke and “Reasons” featuring Andrew Allen.
Project 46 Tracks
Collide (feat. Collin McLoughlin)
Laidback Luke
Collide (feat. Collin McLoughlin)
Collide (feat. Collin McLoughlin)
