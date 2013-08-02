Will TaylorViolinist from Austin, Texas (also Viola, Classical Guitar, Piano). Born 30 November 1968
Will Taylor
1968-11-30
Will Taylor Biography (Wikipedia)
Will Taylor (born November 30, 1968) is a violist, violinist, arranger, composer, music producer and guitarist and from Austin, Texas. He is the founder of the groups Will Taylor & Strings Attached and The Jazz Menagerie.
Will Taylor Tracks
Will Taylor
