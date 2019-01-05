Marco "Benny" Benassi (born 13 July 1967) is an Italian DJ, record producer and remixer. He is best known for his 2002 summer club hit "Satisfaction", seen as the forerunner of electro-house who brought it to the mainstream.

He started his career as DJ along with his cousin Alessandro "Alle" Benassi, forming the electronica duo Benassi Bros.. Although he began to gain popularity with his pseudonym in 1997 by releasing the song "Electric Flying", his first international hit was "I Feel So Fine", launched in 2001 under the nickname KMC.

In 2003, Benassi released his first solo debut album, Hypnotica, to positive reviews. It incorporates electroclash sounds and many elements of house music, and won the European Border Breakers Award. The following year, the debut album of the Benassi Bros., Pumphonia, was released. Their track "Illusion" became very popular in the American club scene, finally peaking at number 4 on Hot Dance Club Play. Following "Hit My Heart" peaked at 15.

In 2008, his remix of Public Enemy's Bring the Noise won the Grammy Award for Best Remixed Recording at the 50th Grammy Awards. In 2009, Benassi also entered the Top 100 DJs list from DJ Mag at #26, while in 2011 was rated #7 on DJ Poll Top 100 by DJ List web site.