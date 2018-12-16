Underoath (stylized as Underøath or UnderOath) is an American rock band from Tampa, Florida. Founded by Dallas Taylor and Luke Morton on November 30, 1997, in Ocala, Florida; subsequently its additional members were from Tampa.

They released Act of Depression, Cries of the Past, and The Changing of Times with the band's original vocalist Dallas Taylor. Following his departure, Spencer Chamberlain became lead vocalist. The band then released They're Only Chasing Safety and Define the Great Line, gaining a certified gold rating for both. These two albums have given them more mainstream and commercial success.

They have received three Grammy nominations in 2007, 2010 and 2019 respectively[citation needed] and have recorded a live CD/DVD box set entitled Survive, Kaleidoscope, which was released on May 27, 2008. From late February to early May, the band recorded their sixth studio album entitled Lost in the Sound of Separation, which was released on September 2, 2008, and peaked at number 8 on the Billboard 200. Their seventh album, Ø (Disambiguation), was released on November 9, 2010. It was, to date, the only Underoath release without the band's last original member, drummer and vocalist Aaron Gillespie, who had parted ways with the band earlier in the year.