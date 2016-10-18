Peter RöselBorn 2 February 1945
Peter Rösel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1945-02-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/67494731-7e73-4335-b6d8-63b00cc76588
Peter Rösel Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Rösel (born February 2, 1945 in Dresden) is a German concert pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Peter Rösel Tracks
Sort by
Villanelle in F
Paul Dukas
Villanelle in F
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrp.jpglink
Villanelle in F
Last played on
Villanelle for horn and piano
Paul Dukas
Villanelle for horn and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrp.jpglink
Villanelle for horn and piano
Last played on
Concerto No. 2 In E Flat Major Op.32 - 2nd movement; Adagio
Peter Rösel
Concerto No. 2 In E Flat Major Op.32 - 2nd movement; Adagio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
Concerto No. 2 In E Flat Major Op.32 - 2nd movement; Adagio
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1988: Prom 49
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efgrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1988-08-31T09:13:24
31
Aug
1988
Proms 1988: Prom 49
Royal Albert Hall
Peter Rösel Links
Back to artist