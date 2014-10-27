Michaela Paetsch NeftelViolinist. Born 12 November 1961
Michaela Paetsch Neftel
1961-11-12
Michaela Paetsch Neftel Biography (Wikipedia)
Michaela Paetsch Neftel (born November 12, 1961) is an American violinist who was born in Colorado Springs. She is known for being the first female in the world to have recorded all 24 Paganini Caprices for solo violin.
