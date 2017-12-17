Bill HolmanBorn 21 May 1927
Bill Holman
Bill Holman Biography
Willis Leonard Holman (born May 21, 1927), better known as Bill Holman, is an American composer/arranger, conductor, saxophonist, and songwriter working primarily in the jazz and pop idioms. His professional music career is over six decades long, most notably starting with the Charlie Barnet orchestra in 1950. He is a multi-Grammy winning artist (nominated for 13 Grammys, 3 wins) and is most commonly known for his long association with the Stan Kenton Orchestra. He was honored as a 2010 National Endowment of the Arts Jazz Masters recipient.
Bill Holman Tracks
Jazz Hoot
Bill Holman
Jazz Hoot
Jazz Hoot
Thelonious
Bill Holman
Thelonious
Thelonious
You And I
Bill Holman
You And I
You And I
Bright Eyes
Bill Holman
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes
Song Without Words
Bill Holman
Song Without Words
Song Without Words
Bemsha Swing
Bill Holman
Bemsha Swing
Bemsha Swing
Lover Man
Don Dennis
Lover Man
Lover Man
Composer
My Lady
Stan Kenton
My Lady
My Lady
Theme and Variations No 2
Bill Holman
Theme and Variations No 2
Theme and Variations No 2
Invention for Guitar and Trumpet
Stan Kenton and His Orchestra
Invention for Guitar and Trumpet
Invention for Guitar and Trumpet
Isn't She Lovely
Bill Holman
Isn't She Lovely
Isn't She Lovely
