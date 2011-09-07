Caroline Nin
Caroline Nin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/673e80dc-0f46-4a02-b3e7-83d5861b2ef5
Caroline Nin Biography (Wikipedia)
Caroline Nin is a French jazz singer and chanteuse, notable for her interpretations of the songs of Marlene Dietrich and Edith Piaf.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Caroline Nin Tracks
Sort by
Libertango
Caroline Nin
Libertango
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Libertango
Last played on
Caroline Nin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist