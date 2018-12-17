The McCarters was an American country music trio composed of Jennifer McCarter (born March 7, 1964) and her sisters Lisa and Teresa (born November 21, 1966), who are twins. The trio was signed to Warner Bros. Records in 1987, where they recorded two albums for the label: 1988's The Gift and 1990's Better Be Home Soon, the latter of which was released as Jennifer McCarter & the McCarters. The title track of the album is a cover version of the Crowded House hit. These albums produced seven hits for the trio on the Billboard country music charts, of which the highest was 1988's "The Gift", at No. 4.

They supported The Gift with a worldwide tour opening for Randy Travis and an appearance on Dolly Parton's Dolly variety show (like Parton, the McCarters were from Sevierville, Tennessee). They were released from Warner Bros. Records in the early 1990s soon after their second album.