Frederick LoeweBorn 10 June 1901. Died 14 February 1988
Frederick Loewe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqyph.jpg
1901-06-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/673d3a45-5f49-4b5e-9910-4869a613d37f
Frederick Loewe Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederick Loewe (, originally German Friedrich (Fritz) Löwe; June 10, 1901 – February 14, 1988), was an Austrian-American composer. He collaborated with lyricist Alan Jay Lerner on a series of Broadway musicals, including My Fair Lady and Camelot, both of which were made into films.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Frederick Loewe Performances & Interviews
Frederick Loewe Tracks
Sort by
I remember it well (Gigi)
Frederick Loewe
I remember it well (Gigi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
I remember it well (Gigi)
Orchestra
Last played on
With a little bit of luck (My Fair Lady)
Frederick Loewe
With a little bit of luck (My Fair Lady)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
With a little bit of luck (My Fair Lady)
Choir
Almost like being in love (Brigadoon)
Frederick Loewe
Almost like being in love (Brigadoon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
Almost like being in love (Brigadoon)
Heather on the Hill (Brigadoon)
Frederick Loewe
Heather on the Hill (Brigadoon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
Heather on the Hill (Brigadoon)
Brigadoon (excerpt)
Frederick Loewe
Brigadoon (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
Brigadoon (excerpt)
The Night they invented champagne (Gigi)
Frederick Loewe
The Night they invented champagne (Gigi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
The Night they invented champagne (Gigi)
Choir
I remember it well (Gigi)
Frederick Loewe
I remember it well (Gigi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
I remember it well (Gigi)
Gigi
Frederick Loewe
Gigi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
Gigi
Choir
They call the wind Maria (Paint your Wagon)
Frederick Loewe
They call the wind Maria (Paint your Wagon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
They call the wind Maria (Paint your Wagon)
Choir
Overture - Paint your Wagon
Frederick Loewe
Overture - Paint your Wagon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
Overture - Paint your Wagon
If I would ever leave you (Camelot)
Frederick Loewe
If I would ever leave you (Camelot)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
If I would ever leave you (Camelot)
Singer
How to handle a woman (Camelot)
Frederick Loewe
How to handle a woman (Camelot)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
How to handle a woman (Camelot)
On the street where you live (My Fair Lady)
Frederick Loewe
On the street where you live (My Fair Lady)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
On the street where you live (My Fair Lady)
Singer
I could have danced all night (My Fair Lady)
Frederick Loewe
I could have danced all night (My Fair Lady)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
I could have danced all night (My Fair Lady)
Singer
Why can't the English (My Fair Lady)
Frederick Loewe
Why can't the English (My Fair Lady)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
Why can't the English (My Fair Lady)
Overture - My Fair Lady
Frederick Loewe
Overture - My Fair Lady
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
Overture - My Fair Lady
I could have Danced all Night
Frederick Loewe
I could have Danced all Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
I could have Danced all Night
Last played on
My Fair Lady: Overture (Extract)
Frederick Loewe
My Fair Lady: Overture (Extract)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
My Fair Lady: Overture (Extract)
Camelot
Frederick Loewe
Camelot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
Camelot
The Lusty Month of May
Frederick Loewe
The Lusty Month of May
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
The Lusty Month of May
I could have danced all night (My Fair Lady)
Frederick Loewe
I could have danced all night (My Fair Lady)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
I could have danced all night (My Fair Lady)
Last played on
The Night they invented Champagne (from Gigi)
Frederick Loewe
The Night they invented Champagne (from Gigi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
The Night they invented Champagne (from Gigi)
Last played on
On The Street Where You Live
Alan Jay Lerner
On The Street Where You Live
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
On The Street Where You Live
Singer
Conductor
Last played on
The Little Prince (1974): Finale
Frederick Loewe
The Little Prince (1974): Finale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
The Little Prince (1974): Finale
Last played on
Why can't the English? (My Fair Lady)
Frederick Loewe
Why can't the English? (My Fair Lady)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
Why can't the English? (My Fair Lady)
Last played on
My Fair Lady - I've grown accustomed to her face
Frederick Loewe
My Fair Lady - I've grown accustomed to her face
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
My Fair Lady - I've grown accustomed to her face
Last played on
My Fair Lady: On the Street Where You Live
Alan Jay Lerner
My Fair Lady: On the Street Where You Live
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
My Fair Lady: On the Street Where You Live
Last played on
Camelot (19767) Prelude and Overture
Frederick Loewe
Camelot (19767) Prelude and Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
Camelot (19767) Prelude and Overture
Last played on
Get Me To The Church On Time
Frederick Loewe
Get Me To The Church On Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
Get Me To The Church On Time
Ensemble
Conductor
Last played on
The Day Before Spring (This is My Holiday)
Frederick Loewe
The Day Before Spring (This is My Holiday)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
The Day Before Spring (This is My Holiday)
Performer
The Day Before Spring (You Haven't Changed At All)
Frederick Loewe
The Day Before Spring (You Haven't Changed At All)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
The Day Before Spring (You Haven't Changed At All)
Singer
Orchestra
Conductor
The Day Before Spring (The Day Before Spring)
Frederick Loewe
The Day Before Spring (The Day Before Spring)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
The Day Before Spring (The Day Before Spring)
Performer
Ascot Gavotte (My Fair Lady)
Frederick Loewe
Ascot Gavotte (My Fair Lady)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
Ascot Gavotte (My Fair Lady)
Ensemble
I Could Have Danced All Night
Kiri Te Kanawa
I Could Have Danced All Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqv.jpglink
I Could Have Danced All Night
Last played on
The Rain in Spain
Kiri Te Kanawa
The Rain in Spain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvqv.jpglink
The Rain in Spain
Last played on
On the Street Where You Love from My Fair Lady
Simon Keenlyside
On the Street Where You Love from My Fair Lady
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
On the Street Where You Love from My Fair Lady
Last played on
I could have danced all night (My Fair Lady)
Georges Bizet
I could have danced all night (My Fair Lady)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt70.jpglink
I could have danced all night (My Fair Lady)
Last played on
Ascot Gavotte (My Fair Lady)
Frederick Loewe
Ascot Gavotte (My Fair Lady)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
Ascot Gavotte (My Fair Lady)
Last played on
I could have danced all night (My Fair Lady)
Alan Jay Lerner
I could have danced all night (My Fair Lady)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
I could have danced all night (My Fair Lady)
Last played on
I Could Have Danced All Night
Frederick Loewe
I Could Have Danced All Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
I Could Have Danced All Night
Last played on
Overture from My Fair Lady
Ulster Orchestra
Overture from My Fair Lady
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whl1w.jpglink
Overture from My Fair Lady
Last played on
I Remember It Well
Frederick Loewe
I Remember It Well
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
I Remember It Well
Last played on
The Jousts
Alan Jay Lerner
The Jousts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
The Jousts
Performer
Last played on
The Embassy Waltz (My Fair Lady)
Frederick Loewe
The Embassy Waltz (My Fair Lady)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
The Embassy Waltz (My Fair Lady)
Last played on
Ascot Gavotte from My Fair Lady
Frederick Loewe
Ascot Gavotte from My Fair Lady
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
Ascot Gavotte from My Fair Lady
Ensemble
Last played on
Aunt Alicia's March (Gigi)
Frederick Loewe
Aunt Alicia's March (Gigi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyph.jpglink
Aunt Alicia's March (Gigi)
Last played on
Overture from My Fair Lady
The Warner Bros. Studio Orchestra
Overture from My Fair Lady
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zvv6b.jpglink
Overture from My Fair Lady
Last played on
Frederick Loewe Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist