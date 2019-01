Frederick Loewe (, originally German Friedrich (Fritz) Löwe; June 10, 1901 – February 14, 1988), was an Austrian-American composer. He collaborated with lyricist Alan Jay Lerner on a series of Broadway musicals, including My Fair Lady and Camelot, both of which were made into films.

