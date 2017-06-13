Elizabeth WattsComposer
Elizabeth Watts
Elizabeth Watts Tracks
Cantata no. 51 BWV.51 (Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Last played on
St. John Passion - opening chorus
Academy of Ancient Music
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2014: Proms 76: Last Night of the Proms
2014-09-13T09:23:57
13
Sep
2014
Proms 2010: Prom 64
2010-09-02T09:23:57
2
Sep
2010
Proms 2009: Proms Chamber Music 14 - New Generation Artists
2009-08-30T09:23:57
30
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 06
2009-07-20T09:23:57
20
Jul
2009
Proms 2008: Prom 73 - In memoriam Vernon Handley (11/11/1930 - 10/9/2008)
2008-09-10T09:23:57
10
Sep
2008
