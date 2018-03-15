Damian HumbleyBorn 13 February 1979
Damian Humbley
1979-02-13
Damian Humbley Biography (Wikipedia)
Damian Humbley (born 13 February 1979) is an Australian singer and actor. Born in Queensland, he trained at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts. He is best known for his work on the stage in the UK, notable credits including acclaimed productions of Stephen Sondheim musicals such as Company at the Sheffield Crucible and Merrily We Roll Along at the Menier Chocolate Factory.
Damian Humbley Tracks
Past BBC Events
BBC Concert Orchestra 2017-18 Southbank Centre Season: Sondheim on Sondheim
Southbank Centre, London
15
Mar
2018
BBC Concert Orchestra 2017-18 Southbank Centre Season: Sondheim on Sondheim
Southbank Centre, London
