Graham Vernon Massey (born 4 August 1960 in Manchester) is a British record producer, musician, and remixer. He was a member of experimental jazz rock group Biting Tongues once signed to Factory Records. By 1988, he was a founding member of the British band 808 State, formed in Manchester, England, which by 1989 became the focus of his work and resulted in the demise of Biting Tongues. Originally a hip hop group called Hit Squad Manchester, they shifted to an acid house sound, recording their debut album Newbuild in 1988 under the new name 808 State.
