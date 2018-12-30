GoatSwedish alternative and experimental fusion
Goat is a Swedish alternative and experimental fusion music group. The band originates—according to its own publicity—from Korpilombolo, Norrbotten County. Their first album World Music, was released on 20 August 2012 by Rocket Recordings, and in North America on the Sub Pop label. The group released their third studio album, Requiem, in October 2016.
Goat Tracks
Djôrôlen / Union Of Sun And Moon
Goat
Let It Burn
Goat
08. Try My Robe
Goat
Gathering Of Ancient Tribes
Goat
Run To Your Mama
Goat
Goatman
Goat
Friday Pt 1
Goat
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e84mxj/acts/a4zv9r
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2015-06-28T08:48:05
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02qsfr7.jpg
28
Jun
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
6 Music at Latitude: 6 Music at Latitude 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8qmxj
Henham Park, Suffolk
2014-07-17T08:48:05
17
Jul
2014
6 Music at Latitude: 6 Music at Latitude 2014
11:00
Henham Park, Suffolk
Glastonbury: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej58q9/acts/ag32fx
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-28T08:48:05
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p019q4fw.jpg
28
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
