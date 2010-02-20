Ibrahim Tatlises
Ibrahim Tatlises Biography (Wikipedia)
İbrahim Tatlıses (born January 1, 1952) is a folk singer and former actor of Kurdish origin. Since the 1970s he has been one of the most well-known and successful singers of the pop Arabesk style. Tatlıses has recorded 42 albums, including notable albums such as Ayağında Kundura and Selam Olsun and was the host of the highly popular television programme İbo Show. He was also a leading actor that appeared in several dozen films, and also worked in the restaurant and tourism businesses. He survived an assassination attempt in 2011 after being shot in the head.
