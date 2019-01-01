Tokyo BladeFormed 1982
Tokyo Blade
1982
Tokyo Blade Biography
Tokyo Blade is an English heavy metal band, active since 1982. Tokyo Blade is one of the many acts considered part of the new wave of British heavy metal (NWOBHM) movement from the late 1970s / early 1980s. Tokyo Blade went through many changes of formation and disbanded twice, often changing their musical style during the years of activity. However, the band is still active today, with most of the original members in the line-up.
