Christoph EschenbachBorn 20 February 1940
Christoph Eschenbach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqgzd.jpg
1940-02-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/67307b9a-5f5c-4611-8d41-d439d343fa84
Christoph Eschenbach Biography (Wikipedia)
Christoph Eschenbach (born February 20, 1940) is a German-born pianist and conductor.
Christoph Eschenbach Tracks
Nacht und Traume D.827
Franz Schubert
Nacht und Traume D.827
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Nacht und Traume D.827
Last played on
Adagio for cello and orchestra, Op 38
Woldemar Bargiel
Adagio for cello and orchestra, Op 38
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlwj.jpglink
Adagio for cello and orchestra, Op 38
Last played on
Symphony No 3 in C minor 'Organ Symphony' (2nd mvt)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Symphony No 3 in C minor 'Organ Symphony' (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Symphony No 3 in C minor 'Organ Symphony' (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Sonata in D major for piano duet, K 381 (2nd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonata in D major for piano duet, K 381 (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Sonata in D major for piano duet, K 381 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Sonata in B flat major for piano duet, K 358 (1st mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonata in B flat major for piano duet, K 358 (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Sonata in B flat major for piano duet, K 358 (1st mvt)
Last played on
Stille Nacht
Alfred Schnittke
Stille Nacht
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtb7.jpglink
Stille Nacht
Last played on
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85
Edward Elgar
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85
Last played on
Overture from Genoveva, Op.81
Robert Schumann
Overture from Genoveva, Op.81
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Overture from Genoveva, Op.81
Last played on
À Quia (2nd and 3rd movements)
Pascal Dusapin
À Quia (2nd and 3rd movements)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046j80b.jpglink
À Quia (2nd and 3rd movements)
Last played on
Sospiri Op.70
Edward Elgar
Sospiri Op.70
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Sospiri Op.70
Last played on
Stabat Mater, Op 58
Antonín Dvořák
Stabat Mater, Op 58
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Stabat Mater, Op 58
Choir
Director
Last played on
Symphonie Fantastique Op.14
Hector Berlioz
Symphonie Fantastique Op.14
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
Symphonie Fantastique Op.14
Last played on
Frühling (Four Last Songs)
Richard Strauss
Frühling (Four Last Songs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Frühling (Four Last Songs)
Last played on
Phantasiestück, Op 73 No 3
Robert Schumann
Phantasiestück, Op 73 No 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Phantasiestück, Op 73 No 3
Last played on
Tenebrae; Die Schlacht (Stanze)
Luciano Berio
Tenebrae; Die Schlacht (Stanze)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqld6.jpglink
Tenebrae; Die Schlacht (Stanze)
Last played on
Andante and Variations in G major, K.501
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Andante and Variations in G major, K.501
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Andante and Variations in G major, K.501
Last played on
Sonata in F major for piano duet, K 497 (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonata in F major for piano duet, K 497 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Sonata in F major for piano duet, K 497 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Le désert (Des canyons aux étoiles)
Olivier Messiaen
Le désert (Des canyons aux étoiles)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqklf.jpglink
Le désert (Des canyons aux étoiles)
Last played on
Liederkreis op. 39: Mondnacht
Robert Schumann
Liederkreis op. 39: Mondnacht
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Liederkreis op. 39: Mondnacht
Last played on
Im wunderschönen Monat Mai, Op 48 No 1 (Dichterliebe)
Robert Schumann
Im wunderschönen Monat Mai, Op 48 No 1 (Dichterliebe)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Im wunderschönen Monat Mai, Op 48 No 1 (Dichterliebe)
Last played on
Notes On Light (Eclipse)
Kaija Saariaho
Notes On Light (Eclipse)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq4xy.jpglink
Notes On Light (Eclipse)
Orchestra
Last played on
When Lilacs Last in the Dooryard Bloom'd - A Requiem for Those We Love
Paul Hindemith
When Lilacs Last in the Dooryard Bloom'd - A Requiem for Those We Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnf.jpglink
When Lilacs Last in the Dooryard Bloom'd - A Requiem for Those We Love
Choir
Last played on
Symphony No. 8 In B Minor D.759 ('Unfinished')
Franz Schubert
Symphony No. 8 In B Minor D.759 ('Unfinished')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Symphony No. 8 In B Minor D.759 ('Unfinished')
Choir
Last played on
Rendering - after Schubert
Luciano Berio
Rendering - after Schubert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqld6.jpglink
Rendering - after Schubert
Last played on
Heidenröslein, D 257
Franz Schubert
Heidenröslein, D 257
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Heidenröslein, D 257
Last played on
Widmung; Du bist wie eine Blume (Myrthen, Op 25)
Robert Schumann
Widmung; Du bist wie eine Blume (Myrthen, Op 25)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Widmung; Du bist wie eine Blume (Myrthen, Op 25)
Last played on
Piano Concerto No 1 in C major, Op 15 (3rd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Concerto No 1 in C major, Op 15 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Piano Concerto No 1 in C major, Op 15 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Concerto for Orchestra (4th mvt: Intermezzo)
Béla Bartók
Concerto for Orchestra (4th mvt: Intermezzo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jlvmj.jpglink
Concerto for Orchestra (4th mvt: Intermezzo)
Last played on
Sonata in D major for two pianos, K 448 (2nd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonata in D major for two pianos, K 448 (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Sonata in D major for two pianos, K 448 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Romance, Op 67
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Romance, Op 67
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Romance, Op 67
Last played on
Old and Lost Rivers
Tobias Picker
Old and Lost Rivers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mts4y.jpglink
Old and Lost Rivers
Last played on
Hänsel & Gretel: Overture
Engelbert Humperdinck
Hänsel & Gretel: Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br469.jpglink
Hänsel & Gretel: Overture
Last played on
9 Lieder und Gesange, Op.32: 8. So stehn wir, ich und meine Weide
Johannes Brahms
9 Lieder und Gesange, Op.32: 8. So stehn wir, ich und meine Weide
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
9 Lieder und Gesange, Op.32: 8. So stehn wir, ich und meine Weide
Last played on
Sonata in C major for piano duet, K 19d
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonata in C major for piano duet, K 19d
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Sonata in C major for piano duet, K 19d
Last played on
Symphony no.1
Gustav Mahler
Symphony no.1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Symphony no.1
Grande Marche Heroique in A Minor D 885
Franz Schubert
Grande Marche Heroique in A Minor D 885
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Grande Marche Heroique in A Minor D 885
Symphony no.8
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony no.8
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony no.8
3rd mvt from Rondo Vivace from Piano Concerto No. 4 (excerpt)
Lang Lang
3rd mvt from Rondo Vivace from Piano Concerto No. 4 (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058x6fg.jpglink
3rd mvt from Rondo Vivace from Piano Concerto No. 4 (excerpt)
Last played on
Mit humor (5 Stucke im Volkston, Op 102)
Robert Schumann
Mit humor (5 Stucke im Volkston, Op 102)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Mit humor (5 Stucke im Volkston, Op 102)
Last played on
Rosenkavalier: Marie Theres! - Hab mirs gelobt
Richard Strauss
Rosenkavalier: Marie Theres! - Hab mirs gelobt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Rosenkavalier: Marie Theres! - Hab mirs gelobt
Last played on
Lyric Symphony Op 18 - last 3 movements
Alexander von Zemlinsky
Lyric Symphony Op 18 - last 3 movements
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br451.jpglink
Lyric Symphony Op 18 - last 3 movements
Last played on
Lyric Symphony Op 18
Alexander von Zemlinsky
Lyric Symphony Op 18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br451.jpglink
Lyric Symphony Op 18
Last played on
Notes on Light for cello and orchestra: 1st mvt - Translucent, secret
Kaija Saariaho
Notes on Light for cello and orchestra: 1st mvt - Translucent, secret
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wq4xy.jpglink
Notes on Light for cello and orchestra: 1st mvt - Translucent, secret
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2008: Prom 74
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e48xj5
Royal Albert Hall
2008-09-11T08:45:15
11
Sep
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 74
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2006: Prom 67
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqp9rz
Royal Albert Hall
2006-09-04T08:45:15
4
Sep
2006
Proms 2006: Prom 67
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2006: Prom 66
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edzgwh
Royal Albert Hall
2006-09-03T08:45:15
3
Sep
2006
Proms 2006: Prom 66
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2006: Proms Chamber Music 01
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqdxj5
Cadogan Hall
2006-07-17T08:45:15
17
Jul
2006
Proms 2006: Proms Chamber Music 01
Cadogan Hall
Proms 2006: Prom 03
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9bq9r
Royal Albert Hall
2006-07-16T08:45:15
16
Jul
2006
Proms 2006: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
