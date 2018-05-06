Arthur Herzog, Jr.Born 13 December 1900. Died 1 September 1983
Arthur Herzog, Jr.
1900-12-13
Arthur Herzog, Jr. Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur Herzog Jr. (December 13, 1900 in New York City – September 1, 1983 in Detroit, Michigan) was a songwriter and composer.
Arthur Herzog, Jr. Tracks
Don't Explain
Billie Holiday
Don't Explain
Don't Explain
