TankAmerican R&B/hip hop singer and producer Durrell Babbs. Born 1 January 1976
1976-01-01
Durrell Babbs (born January 1, 1976), better known by his stage name Tank, is an American R&B singer-songwriter, record producer and actor. He is best known for the singles "Maybe I Deserve (2001)", "Please Don't Go" (2006), and "When We" (2017).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
