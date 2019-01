Durrell Babbs (born January 1, 1976), better known by his stage name Tank, is an American R&B singer-songwriter, record producer and actor. He is best known for the singles "Maybe I Deserve (2001)", "Please Don't Go" (2006), and "When We" (2017).

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia