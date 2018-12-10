Maggie Rose, (born May 19, 1988) as Margaret Rose Durante, is an Emmy-winning American singer songwriter who has been compared to Bonnie Raitt, Linda Ronstadt, and Aretha Franklin. Acclaimed as one of Nashville’s most astute songwriters, her music incorporates elements of rock, pop, blues and country with hints of soul and R&B.

Her songs have been used in various television, film and national ad campaigns including collaborations with Comcast SportsNet, Disney and Land O’Lakes. She is on the roster at Starstruck Entertainment, the management company of Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson, and she signed the first-ever joint-venture publishing agreement between Dr. Luke’s Prescription Songs and Nashville's SeaGayle Music. In July 2018, Maggie performed vocals for a reimagining of the American classic “Old McDonald”, which she co-wrote with Grammy-winning songwriter, Liz Rose for a national ad campaign with Land O’ Lakes highlighting Women's Equality. Maggie Rose is regularly listed on red carpet Best Dressed Lists for her fashion sensibility with Vogue naming Maggie Rose as an “It Girl”, and Glamour calling her sophisticated and flawless.