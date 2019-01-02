Miriam HydeAustralian composer / pianist. Born 15 January 1913. Died 11 January 2005
Miriam Beatrice Hyde AO, OBE (15 January 1913 – 11 January 2005) was an Australian composer, mainly classical, pianist, music educator and poet.
She composed over 150 works for piano, 50 songs, other instrumental and orchestral works and performed as a concert pianist with eminent conductors including Sir Malcolm Sargent, Constant Lambert, Georg Schnéevoigt, Sir Bernard Heinze and Geoffrey Simon. She also had books of poetry published, and wrote an autobiography.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
