Miriam Beatrice Hyde AO, OBE (15 January 1913 – 11 January 2005) was an Australian composer, mainly classical, pianist, music educator and poet.

She composed over 150 works for piano, 50 songs, other instrumental and orchestral works and performed as a concert pianist with eminent conductors including Sir Malcolm Sargent, Constant Lambert, Georg Schnéevoigt, Sir Bernard Heinze and Geoffrey Simon. She also had books of poetry published, and wrote an autobiography.