Paulette Carlson
Born 11 October 1952
Paulette Carlson
1952-10-11
Paulette Carlson Biography (Wikipedia)
Paulette Tenae Carlson (born October 11, 1952) is a country singer-songwriter who rose to fame in the 1980s as the founder and lead vocalist for the country band Highway 101. With Highway 101, she charted four No. 1 hit singles, seven Top 10 hits. As a solo artist, she has charted five times on Hot Country Songs and recorded three studio albums. Her most successful solo single is "I'll Start with You", which peaked at number 21 in 1991.
Paulette Carlson Tracks
Rejoice For the Moment
Paulette Carlson
Rejoice For the Moment
Rejoice For the Moment
She Rides For The Brand
Paulette Carlson
She Rides For The Brand
She Rides For The Brand
Cowgirl Angel
Paulette Carlson
Cowgirl Angel
Cowgirl Angel
Why Should I
Paulette Carlson
Why Should I
Why Should I
Someone I Used To Know
Paulette Carlson
Someone I Used To Know
Someone I Used To Know
