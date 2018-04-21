Melanie PappenheimBorn 1959
Melanie Pappenheim (born 1959) is an English soprano singer and composer, notable for her vocal work with various British cross-disciplinary composers, with avant-garde theatre companies and on soundtracks (notably for several films and the 2005 revival of Doctor Who).
Hallelujah (Desh)
Jocelyn Pook
Hallelujah (Desh)
Hallelujah (Desh)
Courting (iTMOi - in the mind of igor)
Nitin Sawhney
Courting (iTMOi - in the mind of igor)
Courting (iTMOi - in the mind of igor)
Dionysus
Jocelyn Pook
Dionysus
Dionysus
Yellow Fever Psalm
Jocelyn Pook
Yellow Fever Psalm
Yellow Fever Psalm
Tryst
Melanie Pappenheim
Tryst
Tryst
Choir
Greasy Joan
Melanie Pappenheim
Greasy Joan
Greasy Joan
Saffron
Jocelyn Pook
Saffron
Saffron
Untold Things, Dionysus
Jocelyn Pook
Untold Things, Dionysus
Untold Things, Dionysus
Hell, Fire and Damnation
Sally Herbert, Jocelyn Pook, Jocelyn Pook, عبد الله شحادة, Caroline Lavelle, Kelly McCusker, Jacqueline Norrie & Melanie Pappenheim
Hell, Fire and Damnation
Hell, Fire and Damnation
Performer
Oppenheimer
Aharon Habhush, Jocelyn Pook & Melanie Pappenheim
Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer
Get Involved: London: Free performance
Milton Court Concert Hall
2017-09-23T09:08:44
23
Sep
2017
Get Involved: London: Free performance
Milton Court Concert Hall
Proms 2008: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
2008-07-27T09:08:44
27
Jul
2008
Proms 2008: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
