Papa LightfootBorn 2 March 1924. Died 28 November 1971
1924-03-02
Papa Lightfoot Biography (Wikipedia)
Papa Lightfoot, also known as Papa George Lightfoot (March 2, 1924 – November 28, 1971), born Alexander Lightfoot, was an American blues singer and harmonica player.
Papa Lightfoot Tracks
Wine, Women, Whiskey
Wine, Women, Whiskey
Mean Old Train
Mean Old Train
When The Saints Go Marching In
When The Saints Go Marching In
Jumpin' For Jarvis
Jumpin' For Jarvis
Wine, Women, Whisky
Wine, Women, Whisky
