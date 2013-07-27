Mickie MostEnglish record producer. Born 20 June 1938. Died 30 May 2003
Mickie Most
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1938-06-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6717da8f-52cf-488f-ab8c-3205663167ff
Mickie Most Biography (Wikipedia)
Mickie Most (born Michael Peter Hayes; 20 June 1938 – 30 May 2003) was an English record producer, with a string of hit singles with acts such as the Animals, Herman's Hermits, the Nashville Teens, Donovan, Lulu, Suzi Quatro, Hot Chocolate, Arrows, Racey, and the Jeff Beck Group, often issued on his own RAK Records label.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mickie Most Tracks
Sort by
Mister Porter
Mickie Most
Mister Porter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mister Porter
Last played on
That's Alright
Mickie Most
That's Alright
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That's Alright
Last played on
Mickie Most Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist