Mickie Most (born Michael Peter Hayes; 20 June 1938 – 30 May 2003) was an English record producer, with a string of hit singles with acts such as the Animals, Herman's Hermits, the Nashville Teens, Donovan, Lulu, Suzi Quatro, Hot Chocolate, Arrows, Racey, and the Jeff Beck Group, often issued on his own RAK Records label.

