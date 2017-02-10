The HIMMusic Production Duo from Amsterdam
The HIM
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6715e58d-41c7-406b-9d70-7a00d7840623
The HIM Tracks
Sort by
I Wonder (feat. LissA)
The HIM
I Wonder (feat. LissA)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04swprz.jpglink
I Wonder (feat. LissA)
Last played on
Secret Stash (The Him Remix)
Mike Mago
Secret Stash (The Him Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx427.jpglink
Secret Stash (The Him Remix)
Last played on
Feels Like Home (feat. Son Mieux)
The HIM
Feels Like Home (feat. Son Mieux)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Feels Like Home (feat. Son Mieux)
Last played on
Feels Like Home (Marc Baigent & Element Z Official UKG Remix)
HIM
Feels Like Home (Marc Baigent & Element Z Official UKG Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqggt.jpglink
Don't Leave Without Me (feat. Gia Koka)
HIM
Don't Leave Without Me (feat. Gia Koka)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqggt.jpglink
Don't Leave Without Me (feat. Gia Koka)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Back to artist