Daniel Kellogg
Daniel Kellogg Biography
Daniel Kellogg (born 1976 Wilton, Connecticut) is an American composer. Kellogg is Assistant Professor of Music at the College of Music of the University of Colorado at Boulder, teaching music composition, counterpoint and orchestration.
