Louis St. LouisAmerican songwriter, music arranger and singer
Louis St. Louis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/670f3946-cc8a-44fb-b1b8-4482f136e506
Louis St. Louis Biography (Wikipedia)
Louis St. Louis is an American songwriter, music arranger and singer, famous for songs written for Grease, particularly the song "Sandy" (co-written with Scott Simon), which was a hit for John Travolta and performing "Rock 'n' Roll Party Queen" and "Mooning" (songs originally from the musical, where they were sung by a character named Roger that was cut from the film) with Cindy Bullens on the soundtrack.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Louis St. Louis Tracks
Sort by
Rock 'n' Roll Party Queen
Jacobs, Jim & Casey, Warren & Louis St. Louis
Rock 'n' Roll Party Queen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock 'n' Roll Party Queen
Performer
Last played on
Rock n Roll Party Queen
Louis St. Louis
Rock n Roll Party Queen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock n Roll Party Queen
Last played on
Louis St. Louis Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist