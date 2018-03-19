Don "Sugarcane" HarrisBorn 18 June 1938. Died 30 November 1999
Don "Sugarcane" Harris
1938-06-18
Don "Sugarcane" Harris Biography (Wikipedia)
Don Francis Bowman "Sugarcane" Harris (June 18, 1938 – November 30, 1999) was an American rock and roll violinist and guitarist.
Don "Sugarcane" Harris Tracks
Willie the Pimp
Max Bennett
Willie the Pimp
Willie the Pimp
