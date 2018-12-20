Rare EarthDetroit band. The Motown label 'Rare Earth' named after them. Formed 1968
Rare Earth
1968
Rare Earth is an American rock band affiliated with Motown's Rare Earth record label (named after the band), which prospered from 1970–1972. Although not the first white band signed to Motown, Rare Earth was the first big hit-making act signed by Motown that consisted only of white members. (None of the previously signed all-white acts - The Rustix, The Dalton Boys, or The Underdogs - had any hits.)
Rare Earth Tracks
I Just Want To Celebrate
Get Ready
[I Know] I'm Losing You
It Makes You Happy (But It Ain't Gonna Last Too Long)
Hey Big Brother
